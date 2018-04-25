The war of words in VK Sasikala's Mannargudi family is all out in the open and back to haunt them. V Dhivakaran has come out in the open and said that he disowns the AMMK party that was floated by TTV Dinakaran. He said, "We have not accepted the launch of AMMK. It has been done to erase AIADMK from the political scene".

Fissures in VK Sasikala’s Mannargudi family have now come out in the open after her brother V Dhivakaran disowned the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), floated by her nephew TTV Dinakaran. Minister for fisheries, D Jayakumar called the fight a drama within the family and refused to comment further. Dhivakaran accused TTV Dinakaran of acting independently and taking decisions without consulting anyone in the party. Speaking to reporters at Mannargudi, V Dhivakaran said, “We have not accepted the launch of AMMK. It has been done to erase AIADMK from the political scene”.

He further went on to add that TTV Dinakaran started the party only to benefit his family members. “There is no trace of Dravidian roots or Amma’s legacy in the new party. It is a mushroom that has grown yesterday”, he added. Dhivakaran has also ruled out working with TTV Dinakaran in the LokSabha elections in 2019 and asserted that there is no room for negotiation with Dinakaran’s camp. He also blamed vested interests for spreading rumours that he is in touch with Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Earlier, Dinakaran participating in a protest meeting on the Cauvery issue in Tanjore, had warned troublemakers and said he will not bow down to anyone for political gains. Claiming support of the 18 disqualified MLAs, Dinkaran said he will not spare anyone who acts against the interest of the party. “For me, party and relatives are two separate things. Action will be taken against anyone who posts against interests of AMMK”, he said.

The war of words in Sasikala’s family began over a social media post shared by Jeyanandh Dhivakaran, son of V Dhivakaran, that there was an attempt to black out Sasikala’s picture from an advertisement issued by AMMK functionaries for a meeting in Karur district. On Monday, P Vetrivel, key aide of the TTV camp hit out at Dhivakaran and his son for belittling the sacrifices done by them to be with Dinakaran. Rejecting the charges, in a statement, Jeyanandh said “We have not undermined your sacrifices but we regret that a leader like you has not understood the happenings in the party”.

Dhivakaran and Dinakaran, the two prominent faces of the Mannargudi family called truce only last year at the funeral of a relative of Sasikala’s family. The patch-up between the two warring family members was facilitated to present a united front against the OPS-EPS combine.

