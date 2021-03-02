In the next phase of the vaccine war against Corona, people above 60 years of age will be able to get the Corona vaccine. The direct objective of this campaign is to make the corona vaccine available to more people in less time. To get vaccinated, first sign up for the CoWIN 2.0 service.

Another phase of vaccination has started across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) had taken the first dose of the vaccine. PM Modi arrived at Delhi AIIMS early in the morning and got the first dose of vaccine, as well as advising his countrymen to do so. Also, Union home minister Amit Shah took the first dose of covid vaccine. Doctors from the Medanta hospital administrated the vaccine to Amit Shah. Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, and Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha, also got the dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the nationwide inoculation campaign started.

According to the Union Health Ministry, more than 80 lakh citizens have received the Corona Vaccine throughout the world as of February 13th. On the other hand, 7,668 individuals and more than 7,000 health workers were vaccinated on the first day of the second dose.

#LargestVaccineDrive More than 8 million Beneficiaries Vaccinated against #COVID19; 84,807 beneficiaries vaccinated till 6 pm today. Country starts Second dose of COVID-19 Vaccine from today; 7,668 HCWs received 2nd dose on the first day.https://t.co/aFpKl7fLvB pic.twitter.com/LcYdLu4n4w — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 13, 2021

In the next phase of the vaccine war against Corona, people above 60 years of age or those over 45 years of age suffering from different diseases will be able to get the Corona vaccine. To get vaccinated, they must first sign up for the CoWIN 2.0 service. In this respect, the government has released a user manual for registration and nomination. “The government has done excellent work on the ground in preventing the spread of the virus in our country and has given precautionary guidance to the people to protect it,” the central government said in the introduction to the user manual.

The government has announced that the CoWIN 2.0 portal will open for registration at 9 a.m. For more information, go to cowin.gov.in. More than 10,000 private hospitals have been listed as vaccination centers under government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, CGHS, and other private hospitals. A fee of Rs 250 per dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be able to be charged by private hospitals. The second vaccination phase will last for six weeks.

The central government has established 20 dangerous diseases that affect people aged 45 to 59, and only those in this age range will be able to get the vaccine. The government has announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of charge in government clinics, although private facilities will be paid. Beneficiaries who are eligible can choose their preferred center and schedule an appointment based on available slots.

