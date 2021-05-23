Major states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi have halted the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group. The state governments categorically stated the vaccines for the beneficiary category are "currently not available". According to the Centre, more than 21.8 Cr doses have been provided so far.

As India battles the second wave Covid tsunami, India has laid out plans to expand its vaccination drive to everyone above the age of 18 years starting from May 1. Major states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi have halted the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group. The state governments categorically stated the vaccines for the beneficiary category are “currently not available”. According to the Centre, more than 21.8 Cr doses have been provided so far. Centre has also claimed that 19.9 Cr doses have been used so far so as far as the vaccine doses are concerned.

Vaccine shortage continues to plague the nation at this point in time, and amid this shortage, the centre has now released official data on the number of doses that it has distributed. Blame game is ongoing between state governments and central government where states have been complaining of Centre not providing enough number of vaccines to respective states on the other hand, the central government is saying that the distribution part lies with the state governments, and they are not performing that duty.

That’s why now the federal government has come up with its own data, putting in a word that they’re close to 90 lakh vaccines that are still to be used by state governments, and because they are not distributing and allocating them properly within their state that’s why this problem is arising. In several instances people are getting turned away from vaccination centers due to non availability of vaccines.

Meanwhile before a possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, UP CM Yogi Adityanath informed preparations are underway to vaccinate parents of all children below 10 years of age against the coronavirus disease. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that more than 1.60 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with states/Union Territories (UTs), which can be administered.