Earlier today, Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said such clothes should not be worn which have an adverse effect on children. In an official notification, the Vadodara Police Commissioner said CCTV should be present at all venues across the city. Vadodara is the third largest city in Gujarat with a population of more than 17 lakh.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh’s advice for New Year celebrations has triggered massive outrage, with social media users saying the police should not do moral policing. As the markets in Gujarat prepare for the rush, the senior Gujarat cop cautioned residents on how to celebrate New Year 2019 safely. However, the city police’s advice has not very gone well. It has triggered fierce reactions from the residents of the western state and country. Earlier today, Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said the police has issued a notification for New Year celebrations.

In an official notification, the Vadodara Police Commissioner said CCTV should be present at all venues across the city. He further said no drugs and alcohol should be served. However, Gujarat is a dry state. Vadodara is the third largest city in Gujarat with a population of more than 17 lakh. He went on to say that such clothes should not be worn which have an adverse effect on children.

Twitter user Sumit Sarkar, said, “Role of Vadodara Police shifting more towards moral policing, it seems. Law & order in Vadodara seems to be too good for policing! Were they idling otherwise for lack of crime?”

Another user said, “What kind of clothes, so police in Vadodara would be moral police like one in Iran and Saudi – under which law do they draw such powers from?”

Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot: We have issued notification for #NewYear celebrations. CCTVs should be present at all venues, no drugs or alcohol should be served and such clothes should not be worn which have an adverse effect on children. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/DIkbRsUklT — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2018

