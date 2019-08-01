Vadodara rains: On Wednesday, CM Rupani called a crucial meeting of officials in the evening to review the situation in the city. CM has also advised people to cooperate with the officials during the rescue operations.

The Vadodara Airport was closed on Wednesday as the city receives heavy rainfall. Several flights were also canceled. Trains were canceled and some have been diverted due to water-logging. The city has received heavy rainfall of more than 440 mm in just 12 hours. The continuous rains have led to the closure of schools also. Reports said heavy rain lashed Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and central Gujarat.

The Gujarat government has directed officials to shift the affected people to safer places. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has also called a crucial meeting in the evening to review the situation in the city. However, CM Rupani has urged people to cooperate with the officials during the rescue operations. Several NDRF teams have also started rescuing people and shifting them to safer places.

The authorities have directed all the schools in Vadodara city to remain closed on August 1, 2019. The IMD has forecasted that several parts of the state would receive heavy rainfall during the next two days. Several places including Valsad, Bharuch, Navsari, Tapi, Banaskantha, and Patan would receive heavy to heavy rains in the next two days.

Strong winds are likely to prevail over the north, central and adjoining areas. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea in these areas. The authorities have also set up emergency phone numbers for the assistance of people living in Vadodara and adjoining areas-18002330265, 0265 2423101, 0265 2426101.

This monsoon Assam and Bihar have so far received highest rainfall and have witnessed deluge for the past several weeks. Hundreds of people have died in these two regions. The NDRF and Indian army are working in both the states to shift the affected people to safer places.

