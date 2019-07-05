MDMK chief Vaiko has been sentenced one-year jail term by the Tamil Nadu court. The veteran leader has been found guilty for his speech during his book launch in 2009. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for his controversial speech over the country's sovereignty.

A special court on Friday sentenced Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Vaiko to one-year jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for his 2009 speech in support of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. The court has also stayed the execution of sentence for a month on his application.

He had alleged that if the war in Sri Lanka against LTTE will not stop, India will not remain one country. The harsh words were charged with speaking against the country’s sovereignty.

The police had registered a case under section 124(A) of IPC (sedition) when he released his book “Naan Kutram Sattugiren,”(I am Making the Accusation) in 2009.

Last week, Vaiko was named as Rajya Sabha candidate by DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. The MDMK chief is all set to file his nomination papers on Saturday. The interesting about the fact is the case against Vaiko was filed by DMK then.

In 2002, Vaiko was arrested by the AIADMK-led government under the anti-terror Prevention of Terrorism Act for a controversial speech in support of the banned LTTE. He spent close to a year in the Vellore prison. Later, the case against him was withdrawn. Vaiko has been three-time Rajya Sabha member in the DMK-led alliance in the state. He was elected twice from Sivakasi.

