Vaiko, Anbumani Ramadoss among 6 from Tamil Nadu elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha: Vaiko, Anbumani Ramadoss are among the 6 candidates from Tamil Nadu who have been elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha today.

Vaiko, Anbumani Ramadoss among 6 from Tamil Nadu elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha: A day after DMK’s stand by candidate NR Elango withdrew his nomination for the biennial election to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu, all the other six candidates in the contest were declared elected unopposed today. K Srinivasan, Assembly Secretary has announced that a total of six candidates were elected unopposed to the Upper House of the Parliament.

A total of two candidates each from ruling AIADMK and the Opposition DMK have been elected to the house. While AIADMK and DMK decided to send two members each, their respective allies PMK and MDMK would get one seat each in the Upper House.

The candidates elected include M Shanmugham and P Wilson (both DMK), A Mohammed John and N Chandrasekaran (both AIADMK), Anbumani Ramadoss of PMK, and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko.

Earlier on July 10, the DMK candidate Elango withdrew his nomination papers after the nomination of MDMK General secretary Vaiko were accepted that too after he was sentenced to one-year jail term by a special court in Chennai in a sedition case on July 5.

In 2009, during his book launch, Vaiko was held guilty of sedition over his comments. During the speech, MDMK chief had condemned the Indian government and had spoken ins support of the LTTE.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App