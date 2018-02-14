Bharat Hindu Front (BHF) workers organised the marriage of a dog and a donkey. Mocking the marriage rituals as well as causing discomfort to the poor animals, the worker said that this is to mark their protest against the celebration of Valentine's Day. The reports of fresh Valentine’s Day protest come in after the Lucknow University had issued an advisory asking the students to not to come to the campus on valentine’s day as it will remain closed. In the advisory, the University also urged the parents to not to send their wards to college.

In order to mark their protest against the celebration of Valentine’s Day 2018, several fringe groups have issued diktats to all the couples stating that they should remain indoors and not celebrate the festival. The diktats also read that the couples caught outdoors will be facing a strict action by the protestors. However, taking a step forward and making a complete fool of themselves, Bharat Hindu Front (BHF) workers organised the marriage of a dog and a donkey. Mocking the marriage rituals as well as causing discomfort to the poor animals, the worker said that this is to mark their protest against the celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Apart from the protest in Chennai, several Bajrang Dal workers were also detained by the police in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Reports suggest that since the morning of February 14, Bajrang Dal workers have been roaming around the streets and had been pulling up the couples they found. Sources suggest that the Bajrang Dal workers also thrashed a few of the couples who were out celebrating the V-Day. However, the police was immediately put into action after which they detained all the Bajrang Dal workers.

Members of Bajrang Dal harass couples at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Later detained by police. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/SKM3bLJeVb — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2018

As the time passed, the reports of Valentine’s Day protests kept surfacing. Later in the day, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike organised a marriage function of two sheep in Bengaluru as a mark of support to Valentine’s Day. Commenting on the matter, Vatal Nagaraj said, “We should not object to #ValentinesDay because love does not have any community or caste. Central government should declare a one-day holiday for love. State govt should give Rs 50,000 to 1 lakh to any couple who marry for love”.

We should not object to #ValentinesDay because love does not have any community or caste. Central government should declare one-day holiday for love. State govt should give Rs 50,000 to 1 lakh to any couple who marry for love: Vatal Nagaraj, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike pic.twitter.com/5E5lYn7sdX — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2018

The reports of fresh Valentine’s Day protest come in after the Lucknow University had issued an advisory asking the students to not to come to the campus on valentine’s day as it will remain closed. In the advisory, the University also urged the parents to not to send their wards to college. Massive criticism was seen from the students after the Lucknow University had barred them from roaming inside the campus. The advisory further stated that students should refrain themselves from indulging into western culture and instead celebrate Maha Shivaratri.