SBI ATM card upgrade: The account holders of State Bank of India (SBI) have only one day (Monday) left to upgrade their old debit, credit cards for free. The SBI is offering to replace old ATM cards for its users with the new EMV chip cards without any charges but the customers need to apply before December 31, 2018, if they want to continue availing the facilities. The magnetic stripe of the SBI debit or credit cards will become dysfunctional after December 31, 2018. The state-owned PSU bank had informed its customers in this regard.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) order, all the old magstripe-based cards will become inactive from January 1, 2019. The RBI had ordered all banks to replace the old magstripe based credit, debit cards and issue new EMV (EuroPay, MasterCard and Visa) chip and PIN-based cards to its customers All the SBI customers are requested to visit the SBI branch in which you have your bank account to upgrade their credit or debit cards. The request for the same can be placed through the official website of SBI if the customer is reluctant or unable to visit his/ her SBI branch. Apart from that, the customer has access to internet banking facility, the request for new EMV-based

SBI ATM card can also be placed through the official website of the SBI.

If you want to place your request online, follow the procedure given below and the new EMV-based SBI ATM card will be delivered to the home within 7 working days.

How to get new EMV-based credit/ debit cards:

1– Open the official website of SBI internet banking – onlinesbi.com

2– Log in to your account

3– After login, click on e-services option

4– Select ‘ATM Card Services’ from the menu

5– Click on ‘Request ATM/Debit Card’

6– Select the bank account number for which the new EMV-based ATM card is required in the new window will pop-up

7– Fill in the details required and

8– Click on the submit button

