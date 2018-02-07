While replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister thrashed the opposition in his hour-long speech today. From addressing Kashmir issue to meeting the Chinese officials, PM Modi took into account every minute issue of the country.

“If Vallabhbai Patel were elected as the first Prime Minister of India, there would be no Kashmir problem today,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha today. The debate started yesterday and the motion is likely to be taken up by the house, where the NDA has a majority. In his hour-long speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thrashed the opposition for numberless times. From addressing Kashmir issue to meeting the Chinese officials, PM Modi was seen pointing out every minute issue.

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Modi took the Parliament members back to the times when the first Prime Minister of India was elected. While blaming the Gandhi family, Modi said that the Congress members wanted Vallabhbhai Patel as their first Prime Minister, but Jawaharlal Nehru was imposed on them. Adding to his speech, he thrashed a Congress leader for saying that India got a democracy due to Pandit Nehru and the Congress Party. He asked the respective leader to get a better look at India’s history and accused him of being arrogant. He also said that those who say Former Prime Minister Nehru gave us democracy, they should be ashamed of themselves. Democracy is in our blood, added Modi.

#WATCH PM Modi speaks in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's address (Source: LS TV) https://t.co/w3XzS5kT8I — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2018

While addressing fodder scam, he said that if one has been corrupt, that person will be punished, no matter how powerful he is. Taking a dig at Congress, Modi said when the corrupt and middlemen are out of work, obviously, the Congress will be unhappy.PM Modi’s speech comes a few days after the Amit Shah’s maiden speech in which he applauded the different initiatives taken by the NDA government.