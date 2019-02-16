Vande Bharat Express breaks down near Tundla before completing maiden trip: The failure happened when the train was coming back from Varanasi to Delhi. The passengers on board were left stranded after the engine of the train stopped functioning. The breaks have failed and wheels jammed.

Vande Bharat Express breaks down near Tundla before completing maiden trip: The Vande Bharat Express (Train 18), India’s fastest train, which was launched in the national capital on Friday, broke down early Saturday morning after developing snags. The new train halted in the middle of nowhere near 18 km from Tundla on way back to Delhi after the breaks got jammed in one of the last coaches and electricity went off in four coaches while the controls developed a snag. A possible cattle run over seems to be the reason behind the disruption. The train was standing 18 km from Tundla since 6.30 am. After removing the animal, its journey to Delhi resumed around 8.15 am, reports said.

The failure happened when the train was coming back from Varanasi to Delhi. The passengers on board were left stranded after the engine of the train stopped functioning. The breaks have failed and wheels jammed. The incident happened outside 200 kms away from Delhi. It was learnt that train first developed noise, leading to other snags. Though the stranded passengers have been shifted to other trains, media reports said.

The Vande Bharat Express was scheduled to chug from Delhi to Varanasi tomorrow and today it was returning from Varanasi. The reports suggest it is unlikely that the train will run tomorrow. It may take some time to restore snags.

During the inaugural ceremony, the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had claimed that the rain will minimise the travel time between Delhi-Varanasi to eight hours. The Railway ministry had also released the fair and scheduled of the train. It was earlier reported that the train touched the speed of 130 kmph in its maiden journey.

Train 18 is a plush 16-coach, air-conditioned, self-propelled train set and doesn’t have a locomotive which will begin commercial operations begin from February 17, 2019.

The Institute of Hotel Management in Pusa, Landmark five star hotel in Kanpur and Pind Balluchi restaurant in Allahabad have taken the charge of catering service in the train.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train on Friday.

