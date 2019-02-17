Also known as Train 18, the train departed from New Delhi and is bound to Varanasi whose arrival is at 2 pm. Its return journey from Varanasi to Delhi will begin at 3 pm. Train's arrival in the national capital is timed at 11 pm

Also known as Train 18, the train departed from New Delhi and is bound to Varanasi whose arrival is at 2 pm

After India’s fastest train failed in its inaugural run due to technical glitches, Vande Bharat Express had its first commercial run early this morning at 6 am.

Also known as Train 18, the train departed from New Delhi and is bound to Varanasi whose arrival is at 2 pm. Its return journey from Varanasi to Delhi will begin at 3 pm. Train’s arrival in the national capital is timed at 11 pm.

Promoting the successful commercial run of Vande Bharat Express, Union Minister for Railways, Piyush Goyal asked people to go aboard and buy their tickets at the earliest. He tweeted, “Vande Bharat Express left Delhi for Varanasi today morning on its first commercial run. Tickets sold out for the next two weeks already. Get yours today!”

Vande Bharat Express left Delhi for Varanasi today morning on its first commercial run. Tickets sold out for the next two weeks already. Get yours today! pic.twitter.com/LwokUNHRJj — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 17, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More