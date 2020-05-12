Vande Bharat Mission 2.0: After the first phase of operating 64 flights in 12 countries in one week, its time for the second phase which will be launched on May 16 and will operate 149 flights in 31 countries to bring back stranded Indians.

The second phase of Vande Bharat Mission will be launched from May 16 to May 22 during which 149 flights, including feeder flights, will be operated to bring back Indians from 31 countries, sources said. “The second phase of Vande Bharat Mission will be launched from May 16-22. It will bring back stranded Indians from 31 countries.

149 flights including feeder flights will be operated,” sources said. Out of the 149 flights, 13 flights will come from the US, 11 from the UAE, 10 from Canada, nine each from Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, eight each from Malaysia and Oman, seven each from Kazakhstan and Australia, said sources.

They said six flights each will come from Ukraine, Qatar, Indonesia, and Russia, five from the Philippines, four each from France, Singapore, Ireland and Kyrgyzstan, three each from Kuwait and Japan, two each from Georgia, Germany, Tajikistan, Bahrain, and Armenia, and one each from Thailand, Italy, Nepal, Belarus, Nigeria, and Bangladesh.

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7 also called as Vande Bharat phase one. The government said that in the first phase, 64 flights would be operated in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals from 12 countries.

In the second phase, 31 flights will come to Kerala, 22 to the National capital, 17 to Karnataka, 16 to Telangana, 14 to Gujarat, 12 to Rajasthan, nine to Andhra Pradesh, seven to Punjab, six each to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, three to Odisha, two to Chandigarh, and one each to Jammu and Kashmir, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Madhya Pradesh.

