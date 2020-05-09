Vande Bharat Mission day 2: Two special flights from United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai landed in Chennai midnight on Friday with 356 Indians including three infants

Vande Bharat Mission day 2: Two special flights from United Arab Emirates(UAE), Dubai landed in Chennai midnight on Friday. The first flight from Dubai brought 182 Indians including three children and the second Air India IX540 – POB 177 brought 177 Indians back to the nation. All the passengers were screened and tested for coronavirus after the arrival at Chennai International Airport. Further, the government has given the passengers two options for quarantine. The passengers can eighter opt for free government quarantine or can also go for paid hotel quarantine.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, India opted for a massive evacuation plan which is named Vande Bharat. In the mission, India will operate 64 flights to bring back 14,800 citizens in 7 days in 12 countries. The mission began on May 7 and will end on May 13. On its second day, four flights landed in India. 182 Indians returned from Bahrain’s Manama and landed at Cochin International Airport. Air India flight AI 381, with 234 passengers landed in New Delhi from Singapore. AI 1241 from Dhaka Srinagar and another from Riyadh also reached Kozhikode, Kerala.

Reports reveal that the returnees have been shortlisted from a database of more than 2,00,000 people who included 6,500 pregnant women. Under the repatriation plan, the Indian government will be ensuring the return of Indians stranded aboard.

Tamil Nadu: Another special flight from United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s Dubai, carrying around 177 Indian nationals, has arrived at Chennai International Airport. #VandeBharatMission https://t.co/E94ORsRakb — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

Further, the Indian government is also working on Operation Samudra Setu where Indian Navy will evacuate Indians stranded abroad using naval ships. Moreover, INS Jalashwa, the ship of Eastern Naval Command is scheduled to reach Kochi, Kerala by Sunday.

