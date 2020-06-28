Vande Bharat to commence its fourth phase of the mission from July 3-15. Air India will be operating 170 flights to and from 17 countries to help stranded people reach their destinations.

Air India will be operating 170 flights from 17 countries between July 3 and 15 under the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission. The mission was solely started on May 6 to help the stranded people reach their destination using special repatriation flights.

The scheduled international flights have been suspended in India due to the pandemic, but under the fourth phase of the mission, Air India will be connecting India with Canada, the US, UK, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Thailand, South Africa, Australia, Myanmar, Japan, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

As per the document, a total of 38 flights and 32 flights will be operated on Indo-UK and Indo-US routes respectively. Further, 26 flights will be operated on the Indo-Saudi Arabia route.

#VandeBharatMission

144 Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine boarded the special @airindiain repatriation flight from Kyiv to Bhubaneshwar. Wishing all passengers happy and safe travel!

Jai HInd!@MEAIndia @HardeepSPuri pic.twitter.com/XZ3dJlIZzO — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) June 28, 2020

With more than 2 million passengers on close to 23K flights since 25 May 2020, domestic civil aviation operations in the country continue to soar high. Kudos to @AAI_Official, @airindiain @flyspicejet @IndiGo6E @airvistara @AirAsia @goairlinesindia for their efforts. pic.twitter.com/3wXQks6XDX — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 28, 2020

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government will resume scheduled international flights in mid-July when the domestic air traffic is expected to reach 50-55 levels before coronavirus.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation also reiterated on extending the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country till July 15.

