At least 16 people have been killed, 3 are rescued after several were feared trapped after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed near Varanasi cant railway station. The concerned authorities are monitoring the situation and all necessary help and medical assistance is being provided. Following the incident, Deputy CM KP Maurya and Minister Neelkanth Tiwari have been directed by CM to go to Varanasi’s Cantt area. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief and directed the administration to speed up rescue operation.

Further speaking on the incident, CM Adtiyanath said, “I express grief over the incident, my condolence with the affected families. I have sent Dy CM and minister Neelkanth Tiwari to the spot. Formed committee to look into the incident, report to come in 48 hours. Along with that, 5 teams of NDRF (250 jawans) with full equipment have been rushed to the accident site in Varanasi.” Meanwhile, the CM has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for kin of those dead and Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured in the incident.

Speaking on the incident, PM Modi said, “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected. He further added, “I spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath regarding the situation due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. The UP Government is monitoring the situation very closely and is working on the ground to assist the affected.”

