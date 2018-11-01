JHV Mall shooting: A scuffle broke out between four customers and salesperson of a garments shop at a mall in Varasani after which the man opened fire and killed two shopkeepers at the JHV mall in Uttar Pradesh. The police have reportedly for special teams to nab the absconding accused.

Discounts have always acted as one of the biggest motivators for people to come out and shop. Recently, after a man was reportedly denied discount on garments, he opened fire at the shopkeeper and shot dead two people and left other two severely injured. The shocking incident took place on Wednesday evening at a prominent mall in Varanasi. Reports suggest that the incident took place at a clothing brand store at JHV Mall after the armed customer was denied the discount. Apart from showcasing the unruly nature of the man, the incident has also raised questions at the security lapses at the Mall in Varanasi.

After the accused killed two salespersons at the Varanasi Mall, he fled the spot and remained untraceable. Reports suggest that shocking incident took place inside a garments store where an argument broke out between the salesperson and the accused over the rate of discount. Later, when the argument escalated the accused shot at two salesperson and left other two injured. As per police reports, the two salesmen who lost their life over such an absurd incident were later identified as Sunil and Gopi. while the two were severely injured were identified as Golu and Vishal.

The injured people are currently being treated at a nearby hospital. The JHV Mall in Varanasi was soon evacuated and the people present at near the shop were reportedly brought in for questioning. Reports add that the investigating police is also checking the CCTV footage from the shop to identify the accused.

According to reports, after the incident was reported, the local police, including IG, SSP and District magistrate reached the incident spot. The primary investigations have revealed that the accused were at least four in number and had opened fire after they were denied the discounts.

