A court-ordered assessment of a section of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Masjid complex began on Friday but was swiftly met with protests, igniting controversy at the scene of a decades-old religious dispute.

Following Friday prayers, the mosque’s exterior perimeter was inspected. During the inspection by a court-appointed commissioner and a team of lawyers, there was a lot of force on the ground.

The inspection was ordered by a municipal court in response to a petition brought by five women last year.

The petitioners want free access to the Maa Shringar Gauri site, which is located behind the mosque’s western wall, for a year. The place is currently only open for rituals and prayers once a year.

However, the survey will be resumed today afternoon.