Varavara Rao, one of the five human rights activists who are under house arrest till September 6 for having alleged Maoist links, said that the case against him was filed on the basis of false statements. However, the activist did mention that he has faith in the law. Rao made this statement after he was brought to his home in Hyderabad on Thursday morning after the Supreme Court heard petitions challenging the arrest and ordered that Rao and other activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves, will remain under house arrest till the next hearing on September 6, 2018.

Speaking to media personnel at the airport when he was being brought back to Hyderabad, Varavara Rao said that if fighting against the fascist policies was a conspiracy then there cannot be a bigger conspiracy than this. Further speaking on the issue, Rao reiterated that they have been framed in a false case. Speaking about Bhima-Koregaon violence, Rao said that it should be the state and central governments against whom a case should be framed.

