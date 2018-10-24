BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday said he was called by Prime Minister Office when raised objections about the increase in salaries of MPs. He further claimed that PMO told him that his repeated mentions are increasing trouble for the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Addressing the gathering, the BJP leader also raised questions on the education system in the country saying that all programmes like religious and marriage functions were held in Uttar Pradesh schools except studies.

Underling the prevailing condition of farmers in the country, he said the input cost for farmers has increased threefold in the last decade causing stress which led to suicide by 17,000 farmers in Vidarbha. He further added that farmers today are compelled to take land on contract as they don’t get any help from the government.

Recently, PMO allegedly refused a proposal moved by Varun Gandhi’s mother Maneka Gandhi, who is the Minister for Women and Child Development in the cabinet of Narendra Modi, to form a committee of four retired judges to probe the sexual harassment allegations that have surfaced during the ongoing #MeToo campaign in the country that has now gained momentum.

Last year, some media reports had claimed that Varun Gandhi may join Congress before 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP leader is a Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Sultanpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

