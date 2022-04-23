Dilbag Singh, the Director-General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, stated on Friday that the terrorists slain could have been part of a "vast plan"

After the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, security officials conducted a search operation where they found two AK-47 rifles, guns and ammo, satellite phones, and some paperwork.

Dilbag Singh, the Director-General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, stated on Friday that the terrorists slain could have been part of a “vast plan” to derail Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the union territory.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Singh, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for the Jammu Zone, claimed on Friday that two terrorists killed by security personnel in Sunjwan, Jammu and Kashmir, were identified as the members of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)

According to Singh, “The engagement of intelligence services and security personnel also helped avert serious damage. However, with the kind of vest (IED vest) they were wearing, it was apparent that they had come here to cause heavy harm.”

He further stated that security officials were able to keep the terrorists contained within the roped area, following which a search operation was begun and both terrorists were dead.