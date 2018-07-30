Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday claimed that the incidents of mob lynching happen across the world. She further claimed that she would have to be more powerful than God in order to be aware of the lynching taking place in her state.

Ending her long-kept shush over the mob lynchings, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday claimed that the incidents of mob lynching happen across the world. She further claimed that she would have to be more powerful than God in order to be aware of the lynching taking place in her state. Speaking about Alwar lynching case, Rajasthan CM said that the incidents of lynching are not new and have been happening for a long time now. Vasundhara Raje later termed unemployment as the reason behind this anger.

Evading questions on Alwar lynching, Rajasthan chief minister said that lynching incidents happen across the world. While talking to News18 over rising lynching incidents, Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje said that at night it is very difficult to know what is happening in remote areas of the state. She added that she has to be more than God in order to exactly know what is happening.

The following remarks by the Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje come after a 28-year-old Rakhbar Khan was lynched in Alwar on the suspicion of being a cow smuggler.

After the matter was reported, Raje and her government garnered severe criticism over the lapses that lead to the death of a youth. Reports suggested that the matter was reported to the police at around 11:40 pm and the police later reached the incident spot at around 1 am. After dispersing the angry mob, the cops reportedly dropped the cows at a shelter and then stopped for 3-4 hours for refreshments while Rakhbar was lying unconscious in the police vehicle.

At around 5 am, the cops dropped Rakhbar at a hospital where the doctor looking after him declared him brought dead. Talking about Alwar lynching case, Raje said that going by the evidence, the Muslim youth had died in police custody.

