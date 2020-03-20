Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje and his son MP Dushyant Singh were part of Kanika Kapoor's party. They went for self-quarantine after Kanika got positive out of coronavirus.

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor found positive with deadly coronavirus, she has returned on March 15 from London and after coming back she has attended a party with the gathering of 500 people. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, MP Dushyant Singh also attended the party who have now quarantined themselves. Kanika did not reveal about her visit to London. When Kanika found infected with the Virus, Vasundhra Raje tweeted and informed about her presence at the same party.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje went to attend the lunch in Lukhnow with her son, daughter-in-law and her family, Vasundhra said unfortunately, kanika who has been now found positive was also the guest. After coming back from the lunch, Dushyan Singh was continuously present in Lok Sabha. He also attended the meeting called by President of India Ram Nath Kovind for Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh MP’s at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vasundra Raje said that his son and family is taking necesaary precautions and they have immediately self quarantined as it is a matter of abundant cautions. After the information received, the guests involved in the party are being searched and they are getting investigated. Although all the guests have not been listed yet.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

The infection toll is increasing continuously in India and in the world, all state governments are requesting to take necessary precautions to keep control over the pandemic. CM Uddhav Thackrey announced lockdown in the metropolitan regions of Mumbai, others are also near virtual lockdown.

