Vasundhara Raje slams Sharad Yadav: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday slammed senior politician Sharad Yadav for body-shaming her. Speaking to reporters in Jhalrapatan Raje said that Yadav did not only hurt her but also insulted all women and to set an example for future it’s important that the Election Commission (EC) takes cognisance of this kind of language. Vasundhara Raje is facing former BJP leader Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh, who switched to the Congress from the BJP last month, in Jhalrapatan. According to reports, Manvendra Singh is banking on Rajput ‘anger’ to defeat Raje who is the current chief minister of Rajasthan.

Addressing a campaign in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, expelled JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Thursday body-shamed Vasundhara Raje. In a purported video clip shared by news agency ANI, Yadav can be heard saying during a rally on Wednesday, “Vasundhra ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai (Please give Vasundhara some rest, she is tired, she has grown fat, she was thinner earlier. She is Madhya Pradesh’s daughter).”

Reacting on former Union Minister Sharad Yadav’s remark, the chief minister said that she is absolutely shocked because she doesn’t think any leader with such an experience and who had close relations with our family can say such a thing. Raje also said that Yadav needs to keep his language in control.

The contest in Jhalrapatan in the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 is going to be held between current chief minister Vasundhara Raje and former BJP leader and now Congress representative Manvendra Singh. The Congress here has played smartly and fielded Manvendra Singh, one of the most important BJP leaders against the chief minister. Manvendra Singh is not only a former BJP leader but is the elder son of veteran BJP leader Yashwant Singh, who is one of the founding members of the BJP and is associated with the party for a very long time.

