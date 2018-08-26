Vasundhara Raje who is on a statewide tour was forced to cancel her Gaurav Yatra and return back to Jaipur via special plane from Jodhpur after some protesters pelted stones at her bus in a town on Saturday evening. After the incident was reported, BJP blamed Congress for instigating the attack on the state chief minister.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje who is on a statewide tour was forced to cancel her Gaurav Yatra and return back to Jaipur via special plane from Jodhpur after some protesters pelted stones at her bus in a town on Saturday evening. After the incident was reported, BJP blamed Congress for instigating the attack on the state chief minister. Talking to the media post the attack, Vasundhara Raje said that she will not be discouraged after the attack.

Commenting on the attack, CM Vasundhara Raje said that the attack was planned by a Congress leader. She claimed that she will not be discouraged by such violent acts. CM Vasundhara Raje added that she is even ready giver her life for Rajasthan.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi says no civil society can tolerate injustice towards women

Vasundhara Raje said that it was the result of the frustration which Congress leaders have against the ruling BJP. She added that BJP will be returning to the power again.

As per reports, the protesters who pelted stones at Raje’s bus were shouting slogans in favour of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Reports add that the incident took place at around 9:15 pm when Raje was addressing the gathering from the roof of a bus.

Muslim women in burqas to tie rakhis to cows in a BJP-organised event in Lucknow

Soon after the attack took place, the police tried to catch the accused but they fled from the spot. As per police reports, Jodhpur range deputy inspector general (DIG), Raghavendra Suhasa, told HT that the accused have been identified and an appropriate action will be taken against the accused. Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Heera Lal Bishnoi said that people are upset with BJP but they shouldn’t be resorting to such acts.

Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Custody of accused Sachin Andure extended till August 30

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More