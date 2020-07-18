Former CM Vasundhra Raje said on Saturday that it is very unfortunate that the people of Rajashtan are paying for the turmoil in the ruling Congress party. The interest of people must remain paramount, said the former CM to the ruling government.

Reacting to the Rajasthan political crisis that has seen Deputy CM Sachin Pilot revolt against CM Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhra Raje said on Saturday that it is very unfortunate that the people of Rajashtan are paying for the turmoil in the ruling Congress party.

Over the allegations that BJP was trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot’s government, she said that there is no point in trying to drag the BJP and BJP leaders’ names through the mud.

The interest of people must remain paramount, said the former CM to the ruling government.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh: 5,000 beds in every district for Covid care

Also read: AAP MLA Atishi donates plasma, Arvind Kejriwal responds

Earlier, Raje had maintained a silence on the Rajasthan crisis for which Hanuman Beniwal, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader, accused her of trying to save the minority Ashok Gehlot-led government.

Sachin Pilot revolted against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. Two days after, Congress party sacked him from the posts of Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister and the party’s state unit chief.

Congress also removed Sachin Pilot’s loyalists, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet, cracking the whip on the rebel leader.

Amid a tussle for power between Pilot and Gehlot, a Congress Legislature Party meeting was held In Jaipur where the decision was announced by Randeep Sujrewala, the AICC spokesperson.

A few days back, audiotapes were made public in which a rebel Congress MLA is purportedly talking to Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and a middleman. They were talking about toppling the Ashok Gehlot government. After this, the Special Operations Group of the state police registered two criminal cases which added further drama to the political crisis in Rajasthan.

Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma’s banter on La Liga post is unmissable!

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App