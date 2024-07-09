VAT Scam: ED Conducts Raids At 14 Locations in Haryana

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a large-scale search operation at 14 locations across Haryana on Tuesday as part of its investigation into a multi-crore VAT scam. Conducted by the ED’s Chandigarh Zonal office, the raids targeted three Haryana Civil Service officers and several private individuals suspected of involvement in the scam.

The Haryana Civil Service officers under scrutiny are Ashok Sukhija, Narender Kumar Ranga, and Gopi Chand Chaudhary. Sources indicate that the search operation aims to uncover evidence related to money laundering and other financial irregularities linked to the scam. ED officials are currently searching the premises for documents and records pertaining to the alleged fraud.

The Value Added Tax (VAT) scam is alleged to have resulted in a substantial financial loss to the state exchequer, with estimates suggesting a shortfall of approximately Rs 70 crore.

The ED’s actions follow the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) by the Haryana Police against the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and other accused involved in the scam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)