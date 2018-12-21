Senior Congress leader Veerapa Moily on Thursday set off a controversy that drew condemnation after he accused Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa of lying over Rafale deal. Moily's statement came in the backdrop of Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa calling Rafale a game changer while adding that the Supreme Court had delivered a fine judgement.

In response, the senior Congress leader said that IAF chief had visited the Bengaluru headquarters of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited before PM Modi announced the deal found it competent body with the necessary expertise. Moily on record said that IAF chief was lying, suppressing the truth.

IAF chief in a presser had said that he was not going to comment on the judgement but the verdict was fine and added that the plane is badly needed. Dhanoa further said that as far as the technology is concerned there is no argument against the Rafale aircraft.

Dhanoa asserted that if the price details of the fully-loaded aircraft were revealed then their rivals would know the capabilities. He said that taxpayers had the right to know where their money goes but CAG was there to ensure it was well spent.

The mudslinging has started after the Supreme Court refused to order an investigation into the Rafale deal, observing that there was no reason to doubt the decision-making process behind the deal.

