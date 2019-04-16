Lok Sabha elections 2019 Vellore: The polling for Vellore Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled after the Election Commission suspected a huge influx of money to influence voters. The Election Commission said that the voting was countermanded after President Ramnath Kovind’s nod. The poll panel had earlier recommended the President to cancel the polls. Vellore was scheduled to go for polls in the second phase on April 18. Unaccounted money of 11.5 crore was seized from the office of DMK candidate.
The EC said that President has rescinded the election to Vellore parliamentary constituency where 23 candidates are contesting. The police had lodged a complaint against DM Kathir Anand.
In the 2014 elections, AIADMK’s B Senguttuvan won the polls, defeating BJP’s AC Shanmugam by a margin of over 50,000 votes.
