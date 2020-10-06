CBI on Monday held raids in a corruption case related to Congress leader DK Shivkumar, the agency has recovered around 57 lakhs in raids so far. CBI has registered a case against him on allegations of possession of disproportionate assets worth around Rs.74.93 crore in his and family's names.

The agency said in a statement on Monday that the CBI had registered a case against former Minister of Karnataka Government (Presently MLA) on the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs.74.93 crore(approx) in his name and in the name of his family members.

The official release read that it might be recalled that Government of Karnataka has issued a notification u/s 6 of DSPE Act and it was followed by a Notification u/s 5 of DSPE Act issued by Government of India after which CBI had initially registered a Preliminary Enquiry during March, 2020 against the said MLA and others in the matter.

The agency said that searches were conducted today at 14 locations including Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai at the premises of said MLA and others which led to the recovery of cash of Rs.57 lakh (approx) and several incriminating documents including property documents, bank related information, computer hard disk etc. Further investigation is underway.

Former Karnataka minister Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 23 in 2019 on a money laundering case and was sent to Tihar Jail under judicial custody. Delhi High court granted him bail a month later and he was released. Meanwhile, Shivakumar said that the raid today was part of “a continuation of BJP’s vendetta politics” against him.

Shivakumar tweeted that the raid was a continuation of BJP’s vendetta politics against him, Congress was fighting on behalf of people ever since Corona & exposing the failures of BJP Govt. He said that such raids won’t stop him from fighting against injustice, they would win against such tactics in the court of the people.

