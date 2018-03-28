Congress leader Rahman Khan, who ended his Rajya Sabha tenure on Wednesday, said in his farewell speech that the House should pay attention to modify the rules and procedures. In reply, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on said that he has called for a review of rules in the Rajya Sabha (Upper House) to minimise the disruption during the proceedings of the House.

Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that he has called for a review of rules in the Rajya Sabha (Upper House) to minimise the disruption during the proceedings of the House. Naidu gave this answer in reply to senior Congress leader K Rahman Khan’s speech. Rahman Khan, who ended his Rajya Sabha tenure today, said in his farewell speech that the House should pay attention to modify the rules and procedures.

“Pay attention to the rules and procedures of the Rajya Sabha. Why are there disruptions today? Why are we shying away from discussion, why is the Government shying away from discussion? Somewhere the Opposition feels that it is not being given an opportunity to present its views,” said Khan. In his reply, Venkaiah Naidu said, “I have already decided to have a review of the rules of Rajya Sabha and once the draft is prepared, it will be discussed in the rules committee and then finally after a general discussion, we will move in that direction, what Rahman Khan has just mentioned.”

Other retiring members from the Rajya Sabha also focused on the same point. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also retired today. In his farewell, “This is vidai but not judai.” During his speech, Ghulam Nabi Azad also said that it is the Parliament and the legislatures that have actually kept democracy alive in the nation.

Azad also cleared the air over the ruckus created in the Parliament on Tuesday which had led to the adjournment. He said that they were protesting against the Members of Parliament who had disrupted the functioning of the House on Tuesday. Hitting back at the media reports he further stated that the protests were not against the chairman.

