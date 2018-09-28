Vice President Venkaiah Naidu during his address to the 4th convention of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) said that English mind is an illness which we have inherited from the Britishers. Speaking at the convention, Vice President Naidu said that it is a complex which have been created by the Britishers that they are great, foreigners are great and we are nothing.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in his address during the 4th convention of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) said that the English mind is an illness which we have inherited from the Britishers. Speaking at the convention, Vice President Naidu said that it is a complex in us which have been created by the Britishers that they are great, foreigners are great and we are nothing. It’s better if we come out this perception or mentality and must feel proud of the heritage that we have and also the great leaders of our country.

Earlier, reports have surfaced that Vice President Venkaiah Naidu during a Hindi day event said that English is an illness left behind by the British. However, giving a clarification over these reports, Venkaiah Naidu mentioned that some reports said that he was speaking about protecting and encouraging the mother tongue while some reported that he said English is an illness. Venkaiah Naidu said that English mind is an illness which has been inherited from the Britishers.

Continuing speaking at the convention, Venkaiah Naidu said that it is a complex which has been created by Britishers among us that we are nothing and it’s only them who are great. He added that we must get out of this believe and start respecting what we are, should be proud of our heritage and great leaders.

