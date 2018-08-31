Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) report into account where it claimed that almost 99.3% of the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes have made their way back into the banking system. Naidu asserted that he is happy with how demonetisation stabilised the weakening Indian economy and wondered why people were worried about the note ban.

Lionising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his demonetisation move, which still continues to divide opinion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that money hidden in “bathrooms and bedrooms” made its way back into the banking system after the note ban. Naidu, who has long been a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, praised the crucial role of Jan Dhan accounts during that exercise.

While speaking to media, Venkaiah Naidu said that the money which was there in ‘bathrooms and bedrooms’ has come back to the banks. “My simple point is money has come back. How much out of it is black or white, it is the duty of RBI and Income Tax and they will verify,” he added.

The Vice President took Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) report into account where it claimed that almost 99.3% of the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes have made their way back into the banking system. Venkaiah Naidu asserted that he is happy with how demonetisation stabilised the weakening Indian economy and wondered why people were worried about the note ban.

On November 8, 2016, Narendra Modi-led Central government imposed the note ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations with immediate effect, which caused a frenzy in the country.

Naidu continued saying that if people want to convert black into white then there are provisions made available by the Parliament. He said that one in the possession of black money can pay the required tax which will add to the revenue and that money will in turn be spent on the welfare of the people.

Another scheme of Modi-led government which has received stinging criticism from the Opposition is Jan Dhan accounts. Time and again, questions have raised seeking the point of Jan Dhan accounts when poor people have no money to deposit in them in the first place.

M Venkaiah Naidu went on to champion the credibility and use of Jan Dhan accounts saying that the importance of these accounts came to light on November 8, 2016, as black money hoarders started depositing their undeclared money into the Jan Dhan accounts of their drivers and peons.

“That is how the money has come back to banks now. That is the secret. Those (suspicious) bank accounts have to be verified and confirmed,” added the Vice President.

