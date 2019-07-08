Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh says that he is aghast to see the confusion inside the party after Rahul Gandhi's resignation. He wrote a letter to the party and suggested to have an alternative structure in place.

The veteran Congress leader Karan Singh raised his concerns over the current turmoil in the Congress party after its president Rahul Gandhi announced his resignation.

In a statement to the party, the veteran Congress leader wrote lack of alternative structure even after six weeks of the announcement of Rahul Gandhi’s resignation left him aghast. He requested to the Congress Working Committee to elect an interim president till party’s next election. He also suggested Congress party have four working president- one each for the four zones East, West, North, South.

Singh said positive remarks on Rahul Gandhi’s decision to resign as he said instead of honouring Gandhi’s bold decision and pleading to take back his resignation, the working committee should have found an alternative structure in place. He also said that as Gandhi is a man of honour and integrity, he should not have been pressurized to take back his decision.

Singh also warns the party leaders that the current state of uncertainty is bound to demoralise the workers as well as the voters of the Congress party. He further added that the party has to take a decision to reverse the current situation before it is too late.

Congress has been experiencing a churning inside the party after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as the president, especially given that the two crucial assembly elections(Haryana, Maharashtra) will take place in next few months and assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir will be happening soon after.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App