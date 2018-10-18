On October 18, 2018, the Congress stalwart Narayan Dutt Tiwari took his last breath at Max Hospital in Saket, Delhi. Tiwari served Uttar Pradesh as the Chief Minister for three years and was the only chief minister of Uttarakhand who completed his five-year term. Besides this, he also served as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh between 2007 and 2009 and owned several other key profiles at the Centre.

Veteran political leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari was the only Indian politician who had served as Chief Minister of two states. On October 18, 2018, the Congress stalwart took his last breath at Max Hospital in Saket, Delhi. The former Union Minister was suffering from a brain stroke and was admitted to the hospital for the same reason in Septemeber last year. Tiwari served Uttar Pradesh as the Chief Minister for three years and was the only chief minister of Uttarakhand who completed his five-year term. Besides this, he also served as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh between 2007 and 2009 and owned several other key profiles at the Centre.

However, a series of controversies also gathered around the Congress leader that led to his resignation as Governor of Andhra Pradesh, which was Tiwari’s last position in politics. The controversies that fell heavy on Tiwari’s persistence was the Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan sex scandal and a paternity suit filed by Rohit Shekhar claiming Tiwari to be his biological father in 2008. It all happened in his eighties and Tiwari was left with no option other than to quit politics. And he did so citing his old age as the reason.

His political journey started in 1952 when he won his first election from Nainital on a Praja Samajwadi Party ticket. In 1963, Tiwari joined the Indian National Congress and from that day onward he held several key positions in the party. The first appointment that came to ND Tiwari under the Congress was Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Kashipur constituency in 1965.

His closeness with the Gandhi family is evident from the fact that he was appointed as the External Affairs minister in Rajiv Gandhi cabinet from October 22, 1986, till July 25, 1987.

Throughout his life, Tiwari emerged as a tough political leader who spent most of his life serving for the country. He started his battle at the early age of 14 that came to an end on October 18, 2018.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More