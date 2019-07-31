VG Siddhartha: After an extensive search operation, the body of the Cafe Coffee Day owner and founder was found near the Netravati dam site on Wednesday morning. The body of VG Siddhartha was sent for postmortem. He was missing from Monday evening when he got off his car near Netravati river.

VG Siddhartha: The body of the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) owner, VG Siddhartha, has been found after an extensive search operation launched by the police. His body was recovered from Netravati river in Mangaluru. Siddhartha went missing on Monday evening near the Netravati dam site in Karnataka. The body was sent to Wenlock Hospital for the postmortem. Police is yet to officially confirm the identity of the body.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said that they have found the body on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar on Wednesday morning. He said that it needs to be identified. The police has also informed the family of Siddhartha who is the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna.

After he went missing, a letter addressed to the Board of Directors and Coffee Daty family, purportedly written by the CCD founder surfaced. It stated that he was under tremendous pressure from lenders and he could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing him to buy back shares. While asking for forgiveness, the CCD owner said that his intention was never to cheat or mislead anybody. He also hoped people would understand him.

On Monday evening, Siddhartha asked his driver to visit Mangaluru and on the way, he got off his car near the Netravati river. According to the driver, when the CCD owner did not return for hours, he alerted the family. As the new about the missing spread, many politicians visited the residence of the former chief minister. Newly-elected BJP Chief Minister CM BS Yediyurappa, Congress leader DK Shivakumar were among others.

