In order to push the fast construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP’s) ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated groups like Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) altogether will be seen as the part of ‘Ram Rajya Rath Yatra’ which will pass through the six states over the time period of next two months. The Rath yatra will end at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. The Ram Rajya Rath Yatra which is being organised by a Maharashtra-based social organisation is backed by right-wing group, VHP.

The following Rath Yatra by the Right Wing groups is being carried out just a few days before the Supreme Court will be announcing its final verdict in the case. The Ram Temple issue has always been the priority of the BJP as the campaign for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was started by BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani in 1990s. It was mostly the backing of BJP for the Ram Temple that helped it to become the ruling government after some time. However, with changing times and priorities, the Ram Temple issue has been pushed back by the party in its manifestos.

However, after Yogi Adityanath came to power as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh he assured the people that the Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya. He further termed the Temple construction as the main agenda of the party. The Rath Yatra by the right wing groups will be flagged off from Karsevakpuram on Tuesday evening. It is the place which was set up by the VHP where people carved on pillars hoping they will one be used in the construction of Ram Mandir. The rath used in the yatra has been made out from a mini-van which will travel through Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as well as Karnataka, where the party is hoping to wrest power from the Congress in this year’s assembly elections.