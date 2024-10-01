Home
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
VHP Leader Celebrates Maharashtra’s Recognition Of Indigenous Cows

VHP Leader Celebrates Maharashtra’s Recognition Of Indigenous Cows

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal praised the Maharashtra government’s decision to declare indigenous cows as ‘Rajya Mata’ on Monday. He stated, “It is undoubtedly a welcome step. There should also be a complete ban on cow slaughter. I think this is a welcome step towards protecting cows. Maharashtra is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who worked extensively for Gaumata.”

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has conferred the title of ‘Rajya Mata’ on indigenous cows to promote their welfare ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. In a cabinet meeting, the government also approved a subsidy scheme offering ₹50 per day for rearing these cows in ‘goshalas’ (cow shelters).

“A decision was taken in the Maharashtra cabinet meeting today to implement a subsidy scheme of ₹50 per day for the rearing of indigenous cows,” the Chief Minister’s Office announced.

This initiative, managed by the Maharashtra Goseva Commission, aims to support struggling goshalas and address the decline in indigenous cow populations, which fell by 20.69 percent according to the 2019 census. The number of indigenous cows has decreased to 4,613,632.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, “Indigenous cows are a boon for our farmers. So, we have decided to grant this (‘Rajya Mata’) status to them.”

Additionally, the state government approved a 10 percent salary increase for Kotwals, along with an incentive subsidy for Gram Rozgar Sevaks. Other measures include expediting subway construction from Orange Gate to Marine Drive and revising plans for the Thane circular metro rail project at a cost of ₹12,200 crores.

The Maharashtra legislative assembly elections will be held in 288 constituencies, with the dates yet to be announced.

