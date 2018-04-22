A VHP man writing on his Twitter account said that he cancelled his Ola ride because the driver was Muslim. Abhishek Mishra has triggered a controversy after sharing his views on Twitter. VHP man is a verified Twitter and followed by various BJP government ministers. Many people on the Twitter criticised him saying that its a clear case of hate speech, some said he should be banned from Twitter.

Abhishek Mishra, who claimed to be a VHP member, has triggered a controversy after he openly expressed hatred for a particular community. While writing on his official Twitter handle @Abhishek_Mshra, the VHP man said he cancelled his Ola ride just because the driver was Muslim and he doesn’t want to spend his money on jihadis. What more shocking thing came out that he is followed by various ministers part of central government – Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Culture Minister Dr Mahesh Sharma.

Going a step ahead Abhishek even defend his statement by saying that he has right to choose. The VHP man on his Twitter said, “Cancelled @Olacabs Booking because Driver was Muslim. I don’t want to give my money to Jihadi People. He later defended himself writing that it was ‘freedom to choose.” Interestingly, he is also a verified user of Twitter. He further added that “People starts attack on me. Can I have no right to choose? If they can run a campaign against Hanuman ji poster on cab, defamed Hindus and Hindus god in Kathua incident then they must be prepared for reply.”

Cancelled @Olacabs Booking because Driver was Muslim. I don't want to give my money to Jihadi People. pic.twitter.com/1IIf4LlTZL — Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishek_Mshra) April 20, 2018

The comment by Abhishek drew flak from various prominent people, some called it a clear hate-speech, some said Ola should ban him. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor writing on his Twitter said, “I remember an India where people who thought this way would have been ostracized rather than admired & followed. We need to #BringIndiannessBack.” Incidents like this have happened before, as in 2013, a man asked Ola the Hindu driver.

But fiercely reacting to the matter, Ola said, “Sorry, we do not discriminate against our drivers on the basis of their religion.” A Twitter user said, “Dear @TwitterIndia, have reported this account for spreading hate against a particular community, with no provocation whatsoever, please intiate action asap, moreover the blue tick is being used as a badge of honour for spewing hate, awaiting prompt action.”

