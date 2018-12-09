Senior RSS leader Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi on Sunday addressed the rally called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to push for the early construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya. In a blistering attack at the ruling BJP, the RSS executive head asserted that those in power had promised to construct a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Senior RSS leader Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi on Sunday addressed the rally called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to push for the early construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya. In a blistering attack at the ruling BJP, the RSS executive head asserted that those in power had promised to construct a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Without naming the BJP, Joshi said that people are not begging for it, the ruling party should listen to people’s demand and construct the Ram temple immediately. He added that the rally will deliver the message to those in power that the country wants ‘Ram Rajya’.

He further demanded that a legislation should be authorised if required, adding that the ruling government is aware of the sentiments. over 1.5 lakh people are expected to be gathered at Ramlila Maidan for the VHP rally. The rally has come just a few days ahead of Parliament’s winter session, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, December 11. Reports say the VHP has brought in people from Meerut, Bhagpat, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya land dispute is continuing to remain an issue in the country for the last two decades. The Supreme Court is expected to announce a date for the beginning of the hearing in January, however, the right-wing groups are pressing for the Union government to stop waiting for the apex court’s order and start building the temple instead.

Following the rally, the traffic police have also released an advisory to avoid any ramifications. The advisory reads that no traffic will be allowed on Ranjeet Singh Flyover (from Guru Nanak Chowk to Barakhambha Road), JLN Marg (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate), Chaman Lal Marg near VIP gate.

Earlier VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that the rally will change the hearts of all those who are not in favour of bringing the bill for construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

