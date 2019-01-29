VHP, RSS welcome Centre's move to transfer excess Ayodhya land to Ram Temple trust: The government filed a petition in the Supreme Court over inordinate delay in the hearing in the Ayodhya title suit and sought the top court's permission to transfer the land to its original owners - the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas under mounting pressure ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

VHP, RSS welcome Centre’s move to transfer excess Ayodhya land to Ram Temple trust: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday welcomed the step taken by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Centre to secure the release 67 acres of non-disputed land it had acquired under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act in 1993. The government filed a petition in the Supreme Court over inordinate delay in the hearing in the Ayodhya title suit and sought the top court’s permission to transfer the land to its original owners – the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

The move is seen as a major step taken by the Modi government in the direction of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the case has been pending in the Supreme Court since the Allahabad High Court’s verdict of 2010. The case has been pending for 6 decades while Ram Lala is being worshipped inside a makeshift tent. The BJP had promised that it would construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya if voted to power. It came to power in 2014 but forgot Ram Temple promise. The Ram Temple case file gathered dust while the Centre waited for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

On January 10, the matter was adjourned till January 29 after Justice UU Lalit recused himself from hearing in the case. The Ayodhya case hearing starting from January 29 was also cancelled due to the non-availability of Justice SA Bobde.

Union Minister for Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said people of the country expect Ram Mandir to be constructed in Ayodhya. And as a citizen, he would like to say that this issue has been pending for the last 70 years, it should be solved as soon as possible, Prasad added.

Speaking on the Ram Temple issue, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said the Congress always tried to block the process while the BJP maintained that Ram temple should be built on Ram Janmabhoomi. Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s argument of allotting a date for hearing in the matter only after July 19, 2019, is evident to that they don’t believe in Ram and an affidavit submitted by the then Congress government on Ram Setu called it imaginary, Javadekar added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had clarified that people want temple but the matter is sub-judice and measures will be taken accordingly and today’s application is also a legal decision, he said.

