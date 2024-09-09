Vice Chiefs Of Army, Navy, And Air Force Make History With LCA Tejas Flight

The Vice Chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force on Monday created history by flying in the indigenously manufactured Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal AP Singh flew the lead fighter, and Army Vice Chief Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, as well as Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, flew in the Tejas twin seater.

“Their joint participation in the exercise demonstrates the growing focus on cross-domain cooperation, with land, sea, and air forces working together to face modern challenges. This unprecedented joint flight, marking the first time when the three services Vice Chiefs have flown in one occasion, is a powerful testament to India’s advancing integrated defence capabilities, commitment to self-reliance, and showcases not only their leadership but also the seamless integration of India’s armed forces,” the IAF said.

The flight took place over the skies of Jodhpur, wherein the Indian Air Force has organised the exercise Tarang Shakti 2024, India’s first multi-national exercise. With an array of participants, the IAF-led exercise aims to foster closer ties that strengthen cooperation with a myriad of capacities. The inclusion of Tejas in this mission underscores the critical role indigenous platforms are playing in modernising India’s defence infrastructure, it added.

The release further said that the flight of the Tejas, a symbol of India’s indigenous defence manufacturing prowess, represents a significant moment for the nation’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Designed by Aeronautical Design Agency (ADA), developed and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Tejas is a state-of-the-art multi-role fighter designed to meet the needs of India’s armed forces while reducing reliance on foreign imports.

This opportunity was also utilised by three Vice Chiefs for interacting with the participating forces, both from India and FFCs, it added.

(With inputs from ANI)

