The Vice President of India underwent a Covid-19 test today morning. He has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is asymptomatic and in good health.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Vice President Secretariat informed on Tuesday.As per reports, Naidu is asymptomatic and in good health. Naidu’s wife Usha Naidu also underwent a test today, however, she has tested negative and is in self-isolation. “The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation,” Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet.

Mr Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, recently attended the monsoon session of parliament, which was cut short after more than 25 members tested positive for the virus.Both houses of parliament were adjourned indefinitely on September 23, instead of continuing till the designated date of October 1. Today, for the first time in 28 days, the number of coronavirus deaths over a 24-hour period dropped below 1,000.

Along with the 776 fatalities, a total of 96,318 people have lost their lives to the disease till now.Officials said that, before September 7, only about 25 employees were reported to have been infected. The number of positive cases sharply increased during the eight-day period of session.Testing was made compulsory for anyone entering the Parliament building during the session, including for the media personnel.

