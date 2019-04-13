Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who was accompanied by Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore, offered rich tributes to the fallen heroes at the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial in Amritsar, as contingents of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) reversed their arms to pay homage to those killed on April 13, 1919.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu releases commemorative coin of Rs 100 to mark Jallianwala Bagh centenary

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday released a commemorative coin of Rs 100 and a new postal stamp to mark the 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre in which hundreds of unarmed Indian freedom fighters, including men, women and children, were shot dead British troops.

Naidu, who was accompanied by Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore, offered rich tributes to the fallen heroes at the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial in Amritsar, as contingents of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) reversed their arms to pay homage to those killed on April 13, 1919.

Many dignitaries have paid homage at the memorial throughout the day. Those included Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, British High Commissioner Dominic Asquith, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Punjab cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who’s on election tour to south India, has also paid rich tributes to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs.

Expressing deep regret and sorrow over the Jallianwala massacre, the British High Commissioner said that he came here to express sorrow of the British government and people for what happened here a 100 years ago. He, however, remained non-committal on any formal apology from the British government.

Rejecting the condolence expressed by British Prime Minister Theresa May recently, Amarinder Singh said that India wants an official apology from Britain. In a tweet message, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that such incidents of brutality are unparalleled in history and it’s a grim reminder of how India had won her independence. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his heartfelt tributes and homage to the Jallianwala Bagh martyrs and said their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Besides politicians and top government officials, members of the film industry have also paid rich tributes on Jallianwala Bagh centenary. Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Bhumi Pednekar and Madhur Bhandarkar paid tributes to the martyrs.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More