Mumbai Mirror has reported that Vicky Kaushal will be collaborating with Aditya and Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP for a project that will revolve around the mythological character Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya and Kripi. The film is reported to be shot later this year

After the success of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ at the box office, actor Vicky Kaushal has been garnering a laudable response both from the audience and critics. The movie has brought Kaushal to everyone’s notice way more than before. It was Uri’s storyline which struck the right chord with the audience as they could not resist praising Vicky. The success of Uri can be gauged from the popularity of ‘How’s the Josh’ that became people anthem too. The movie managed box office collection of over 245 crores and earned Vicky Kausal a place amongst the A-list stars of Bollywood.

The tie-up between Uri director Aditya Dhar and Vicky Kaushal was so fruitful that reports suggest that the actor-director duo will be reuniting for another project. The makers are planning to reignite the Uri magic, this time with a period-war film. Mumbai Mirror has reported that Vicky Kaushal will be collaborating with Aditya Dhar and Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP for a project that will revolve around the mythological character Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya and Kripi. Vicky is expected to play the titular character. Sources also reveal that the film will be shot later this year. Besides sources, actor Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram to hint a confirmation on the news about him teaming up with Uri makers for another project. This is what the actor posted:

Mumbai Mirror has also reported that Aditya Dhar’s next, which is expected to be a mythological project has been in pipeline for a long time as the director has been working on its storyline for almost seven years.

Vicky will be next seen in a horror-comedy with Bhumi Pednekar, followed by Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht where he will be once again seen sharing the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar. The period drama also has Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor. Another project lined up for Kaushal is a biopic in which the actor will the seen playing Shaheed Udham Singh. The biopic will be directed by Shoojit Sircar.

