On Friday, a team of ten lawyers from “Lawyers for Justice,” as well as victims of the West Bengal post-election violence, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to argue for President’s Rule in the state.

According to Kabir Bose of ‘Lawyer for Justice’, “We had a 45-minute long conversation with the Home Minister on our concerns. He listened to the victims’ concerns and promised to investigate the matter. President’s Rule has been a constant demand of ours.”

The “Lawyer for Justice” organized a march with all of the victims. Monika Arora, a Supreme Court lawyer, was among the others.

Prior to meeting with Shah, the group of advocates met with President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday and requested him to impose President’s Rule, stating that the state has “completely broken down law and order.”

However, one of the lawyers in the delegation also stated that they (BJP leaders) met with President today, along with attorneys from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and district courts, to demand the imposition of Article 356 due to the state’s utter collapse of law and order. Rapes, murders, arson, looting, and violence are now commonplace.

They exclaimed that as a result of this, the central government should intervene by imposing President’s Rule.