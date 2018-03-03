As the assembly election results 2018 for Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya declared, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah addressed the media and thanked people of eastern states for the huge mandate. Thumping the back of the party leaders, Shah said, even if we don't count Meghalaya, BJP & NDA has governance in 21 states across the nation today.

As the assembly election results 2018 for Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya declared, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah addressed the media and thanked people of eastern states for the huge mandate. BJP president also stated that the victory after victory has boosted the confidence of the party and supporters. In the starting of the presser, BJP president thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his great leadership and governance in the country and said “In 2014 Narendra Modi Ji had said western side of the nation has developed a lot but the same has not reached the eastern side yet.He immediately started his ‘Act East Policy’. I believe this is the victory of his policies, stamped by the 3 states of the north-east.”

As per the on-going counting of results BJP is leading the race on 31 seats out of 59. “BJP might have a clear majority in Tripura but we will also include other members of our alliance in the cabinet,” says BJP President Amit Shah. Amit Shah also added that party will now march towards Karnataka with this massive victory. While targeting on the left, BJP president stated that it has been proved that Left is not right for any part of this country.

Taking a dig at Congress and Rahul Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah said that he has received a text about the next elections in Italy.

