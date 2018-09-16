While leading a procession in Puukottai district, H Raja was stopped by a police officer from entering a sensitive area. After the BJP leader was denied entry he snapped at the personnel and said that he was anti-Hindu and corrupt.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja stirred a controversy on Saturday after he argued with a police officer over Ganesh Chaturthi procession route. While leading a procession in Pudukkottai district, H Raja was stopped by a police officer from entering a sensitive area. After the BJP leader was denied entry he snapped at the personnel and said that he was anti-Hindu and corrupt. The matter was highlighted after a passerby recorded the whole incident and shared it on several social media platforms. n the video that went viral, H Raja can be seen slamming the police officer for doing his duty.

Disobeying the orders of the Madras High Court, BJP national secretary H Raja lost his cool and hurled abuses at the police officer after his processed was denied entry into a communally sensitive area.

As per reports, he further used an unparliamentary word against the High Court after he was denied the entry. As per reports, after H Raja was stopped, the deployed police officer requested him to opt for a separate route as the area where wanted to take the procession is considered to be sensitive. However, Raja argued as he wanted to go through the same area.

Tamil Nadu: BJP leader H Raja argued with Police personnel over #GaneshChaturthi procession route in Pudukottai district yesterday, said 'You(Police) are anti-Hindu and corrupt.' pic.twitter.com/pOmRM1Ssq0 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2018

After the BJP leader was denied the entry, he slammed the officer and said that he was aware that he is being bribed by certain communities. he added that for the sake of Hindus, even he was ready to bribe him.

