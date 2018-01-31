A video has gone viral on social media wherein a masked man is seen looting money from a couple by holding a child at gunpoint. The incident took place in a Punjab National Bank (PNB) ATM in the month of December last year, but te CCTV footage has come to light now. The security of ATMs has become a huge headache for banks with a rise in such incidents.

The video of a masked man looting money from a couple in a Punjab National Bank ATM at Indore has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on December 24 at around 8: 30 PM, but the video has come to light now. In the CCTV footage, the masked man is seen pointing his gun towards another man withdrawing cash from the ATM. He later points the weapon towards the woman standing along with a kid. Out of fear, the victim hands over the money to the masked man.

Earlier this month, Sadar Ahmedgarh police had booked unidentified persons for making an attempt to loot an ATM of Punjab National Bank (PNB). The accused had tried to break open the machine by using a gas cutter at 1:30 am in the morning. However, they did not succeed as the police caught hold of them during the regular patrolling. In another incident, Rs 30 lakh were looted by miscreants from an ATM of a nationalised bank in Jharkhand. According to the reports, the accused broke open the machine and fled with Rs 30.20 lakh. Police had swung into action immediately after the incident and started conducting raids to nab the accused.

The security of ATMs has been a big concern for the banks with a rise in crimes. Earlier on January 15, five ATMs belonging to different banks were looted by the miscreants. The incidents happened at Ajwa road, Tarsal, Sharadnagar, Manjalpur and Vadsar, the police later revealed. “The highest amount, Rs 13.88 lakh, was looted from a Bank of Baroda ATM located on Ajwa road while Rs 94,600 was looted from the SBI ATM in Vadsar. Smaller amounts were robbed from the other ATMs,” the police said.