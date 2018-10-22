Yogi Adityanath laughing during last rites of ND Tiwari: Soon after the video of CM Yogi Adityanath along with other ministers laughing during the last rites of ND Tiwari went viral, the UP Chief Minister was widely criticised for his acts by the opposition and the people.

BJP was left red-faced soon after a video of one of its leaders and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, laughing during the final rites of former Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh CM ND Tiwari went viral on social media. In the viral video, CM Yogi Adityanath along with other ministers can be seen laughing and having a gala time while everyone was in grief over ND Tiwari’s demise. Apart from UP CM Adityanath, Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon can also be seen sharing a good laugh during the last rites of the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Soon after the video of CM Yogi Adityanath along with other ministers laughing during the last rites of ND Tiwari went viral, the UP Chief Minister was widely criticised for his acts by the opposition and the people. Talking to News18, Congress spokesperson Zishan hit out at BJP government et and said that the party must understand such events and act accordingly. He added that they must know that such events are not mere photo opportunities.

Soon after the video went viral, Twitteratti slammed the following act and further questioned BJP that why were their leaders not dancing when Atal Bihari Vajpayee had passed away. While some claimed that this is how BJP is. On the other hand, some also came out in support of BJP saying that the last rites in the Hindu community are performed with ‘Jhanj and Manjira’. Some people further termed it as ‘Joke Sabha”, a parody account shared a photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi smiling during Atal Bihari Vajpayee last rites.

Narayan Dutt Tiwari was the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He passed away on October 18 at the age of 93.

